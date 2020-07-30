Shell, Christopher D. Sr. 1962-2020

MONROE, WI. - Christopher Dean Shell Sr. age 58 of Monroe, sailed into his final destination on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.

Born on February 25, 1963, in St. Joseph, from the union of Jim and Marlene (Dietrich) Shell. Chris went to LaFayette High School in Missouri and graduated in 1980. He then continued his education going to local community colleges.

Later on, he met the love of his life: Julie K. Hamilton. They got married on February 14, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They spent over 14 wonderful years together.

Chris worked at Safe Harbor Toledo Beach marina as a General Manager. Chris loved to be on the water, it was his passion and his life. Most importantly, Chris loved to spend quality time with his family. Chris will be sorely missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.

Beloved husband of Julie Shell. Loving father of Christopher Shell Jr., Sarah Walker, Matthew Shell, Kristopher (Kristin) Williams, and Tyler (Carmin) Williams. Grandfather of eight cherished grandchildren. Dearest son of Marlene Shell. Dear brother of Jamie (Karen) Hummer and Gina Evans.

Proceeded in death by his father, Jim Shell, and grandparents, Carol and Roberta Barker.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

Online condolences and words of inspiration may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.