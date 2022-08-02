Janet Shelkop, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born March 2, 1939, in Elwood, Kansas, daughter of the late Nelle (Hillgren) and James Rader.

She graduated from Elwood High School, and was a homemaker. She played basketball in high school, and enjoyed gardening, dancing, playing tennis, and bowling, she also enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim, but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former member of the Hyde Valley United Methodist Church.

