Shelby, Jaime A. 1976-2020

Jaime Allison Shelby, 43, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1976, in St. Joseph.

Jaime was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She enjoyed socializing with others, spending time with her children and watching horror films.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob James Stephenson.

Survivors include: sons, Raiden Stephenson (Lexis Woolery) and Edan Stephenson; parents, Larry and Donita Shelby; sisters: Kelly Boone, Kim Lewis, Traci Shelby, Toni Hoch (Abe) and Ea Trumbo (Jack Jr.); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.