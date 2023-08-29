Shelby, Barbara J. 1933-2023 Kearney, Mo. Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY, Mo. - Barbara J. Shelby, 89, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, died Friday at Oak Pointe Senior Living, Kearney, Missouri.Survivors: daughters, Kathryne (Chris) Gateley, Laura (Mark) Kilpatrick; sons, Vincent (Linda) Shelby, Jeffrey Shelby; 11 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren.Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Bethany United Methodist Church, burial Grandview Cemetery, Albany.Family visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bethany United Methodist Church.Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Shelby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug. 30, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 29, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 28, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBolckow man dies in Andrew County crashMan dies after explosion at home garageJuvenile injured after motorcycle crashWeek 1 HS football: Final scoresQuikTrip will roll into St. JoeGodfather's Pizza set to partner with FastgasSt. Joseph woman seriously injured in Friday crashWorker dies in rural Buchanan CountyBubble tea shop holds grand opening in St. JosephReed Automotive building new Chevrolet dealership
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.