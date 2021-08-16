Ray Sheffler, Jr., 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
He was born Feb. 22, 1942, in St. Joseph, to Ray Sheffler, Sr. and Vera (Garen) Sheffler.
Ray married Clara May Hahn on April 25, 1959. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2018.
He worked for Mosaic Life Care for many years, as housekeeping manager.
Ray enjoyed fishing and held a record for catching a 60 pound blue cat.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Clara; parents; daughter, Angela Penland; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Janice.
Survivors include: his son, Tom Sheffler (Susan); grandchildren: Sonya, Kasey, Erin, Marcus and Beth; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Private Farewell Services and Public Livestream under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family requires that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Hospice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.