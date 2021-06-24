SAVANNAH, Mo. - Gary Lee Sheets, 71, Savannah, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia.
He was born May 16, 1950, in Osceola, Iowa, to Arthur Leroy and Elvina Mae (Peterson) Sheets.
Gary was a 1968 graduate of Clark Community High School in Iowa. He attended Northwest Missouri State University from 1968-69, then graduated from Swift College in Iowa in 1970, with a drafting degree.
He married Leila Goodale on June 6, 1970. She preceded him in death.
He did summertime work for CB&Q Railroad in Iowa, then started with Burlington Northern Railroad in 1974, where he was a roadmaster.
Gary loved keeping up with all of the grandchildren's activities. He also was a member of the Masonic Temple in Skykomish, Washington. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Leila; parents; and son, Daniel Sheets.
Survivors include: sons: Mark Sheets, David Sheets (Carrie), Matt Sheets (Jennifer); daughter, Trudy Chittum (John); 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Elva Sheets (Deb); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Inurnment: Hopeville Cemetery, Hopeville, Iowa.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
