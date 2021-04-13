Sheets, Dorothy E. 1925-2021 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Dorothy Elise Sheets, 95, Bethany, Missouri, formerly of Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at a Bethany Missouri care center.

She was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Blythedale, Missouri, the daughter of Dale and Emma (Miller) Harvey. She lived most of her life in the Blythedale - Eagleville area.

She graduated from Blythedale High School, Chillicothe Business College and Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College and spent additional business work in Greeley State Teacher's College, Greeley, Colorado.

She retired from the teaching profession in 1990 after 42 years as a business and vocational business teacher. The last 32 years of her career was spent at South Harrison High School in Bethany. She worked there an additional ten years as a substitute. Some of the early teaching years included Girls' Physical Education, Junior English and the sponsorship of many yearbooks, school newspapers and pep clubs.

Dorothy was a member of the Eagleville United Methodist Church, Beta Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in Bethany, a long-time member of MSTA and a former member of Eaglelite Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star in Eagleville.

In 1949, she was united in marriage to Harry Sheets at the First Reformed Evangelical Church in St. Joseph. They spent their entire married life of 58 years on their Suburban Farm at the edge of Eagleville. In addition to the passing of her husband, Harry, in 2007, she is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Harvey; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Harvey and Glo Harvey and two nephews, Tommy Harvey and Sam Skinner.

Survivors include a sister, Beverly Sheil, Plattsmouth, Nebraska; brother, Dean Harvey, Fountain Valley, Califorinia; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.