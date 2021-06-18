GRANT CITY, Mo. - Fern Sheddrick, 89, Grant City, Missouri passed away June 16, 2021. She was born April 20, 1932, to Clifford and Mildred Rinehart.
Surviving are children Glenn Sheddrick of Los Angeles, California, Linda Sheddrick of Grant City, and Terry (Haley) Sheddrick also of Grant City; one granddaughter; three step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Burial will be in Grant City Cemetery. Open visitation any time after 8 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
