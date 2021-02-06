Peter A. Shearer

DALLAS, Texas - Peter Alexander Shearer, 47, died Oct. 9, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Son of Tim and Suzanne Shearer, Peter was a graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph and Truman State University. He is survived by his mother, his sister, Kate Shearer Flume, and three nephews, all of Dallas. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial fund has been established to support mental health outreach and treatment at: Family Guidance Center, Peter Shearer Memorial Fund, 724 N. 22nd Street, St. Joseph, MO 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.