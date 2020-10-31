Shaw, Wayne F. 1923-2020

GALLATIN, Mo. - Wayne Fields Shaw, 97, of Gallatin, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Wayne was born Jan. 1, 1923, to Phillip E. and Clara M. Shaw of Pattonsburg, Missouri.

He graduated from Pattonsburg High School and later served his country with distinction in the Army Air Corp/Air Force.

Wayne was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. No. 27606, in Gallatin.

He is survived by: his nephew, Vernon (Becky) Hardin; niece, Suzanne (Rick) Loft, both of St. Joseph; and numerous friends and relatives.

Wayne was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Mildred L. Hardin; nephew, Paul Laverne Hardin; and niece, Barbara Harris.

Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Civil Bend Cemetery in rural Pattonsburg, Missouri, with Full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri.

online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.