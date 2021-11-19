Melvin Jack Shaw, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in St. Joseph to Anthony and Darleen (Laster) Shaw. Melvin was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
Melvin served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Shaw.
Survivors include siblings, Darryl Shaw (Rhonda), Cheryl Lee Shaw, and Raymond Shaw, all of St. Joseph; and caregiver, Tammy Hall (Mike) of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
