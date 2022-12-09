Sharpe, Frances C. 1922-2022 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Frances Cecilia Sharpe (Schulz) "Fran," 100, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2022. She is dearly missed by her many loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with God, with whom she had a vibrant relationship. Before her passing, her family was able to celebrate her 100 years of life together with Fran as the guest of honor.
Fran was born to Mary and Christian Schulz in Staten Island, New York, on Jan. 31, 1922. She moved to Kansas after marrying her loving husband, William Sharpe. She worked for years as a nurse, caring for many. She lived a full, energetic life, spiritually, intellectually, and socially. Fran was always reading a book and working through a devotional. Fran was also passionate about flowers and loved shopping for and planting her spring annuals. Perhaps her greatest joy was her great-grandchildren. Fran loved the energy they brought into the house. She was thrilled to meet her newest great-granddaughter this Thanksgiving.
Fran is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband, William Sharpe; her son, David Sharpe; and her great-grandson, Landon Jaros.
Fran is survived by her children, Dennis Sharpe (Susan), Kimberlee Nichols (Steve), and Kevin Sharpe (Julie); her grandchildren, Ryan Nichols (Colleen), Megan Jaros (Todd), Cara McBride (Josh), Justin Montgomery (Tori), Josh Sharpe (Mari), and Jessi Sharpe. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Brookdale Presbyterian Church on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.
