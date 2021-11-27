Sharpe, Brian M. 1979-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Brian Matthew Sharpe, 42, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
On Nov. 4, 1979, he was born in St. Joseph to Marilyn Sharpe.
Brian graduated from Lafayette High School.
He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and a "Pokemon Go" enthusiast. Brian loved to go fishing with his Uncle Don. Christmas was his favorite holiday. He will be remembered as the kindest man anyone could ever hope to meet.
Survivors include: his mother; grandmother, Marjorie M. Catron; siblings, Mauricia Sharpe, Chris Sharpe (Jessica), Angela Sharpe; uncle and aunt, Don and Kim Catron; caregiver, Kathy Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
