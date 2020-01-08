LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Milton "Snooks" Lawrence Sharp, passed Jan. 3, 2020.

He was born to Lawrence and Fern Sharp.

He was proceeded in death by: parents; sister, Shirley Smith; and son, Milton Sharp Jr.

He is survived by: daughters: Karen Robinett, Sheila Sharp and Julie Morreira; sister, Nileeta Sharp; friends, Dave and Rosie Graham; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He served in the Army, during the Korean War.

He worked cooking, construction and farming.

Visitation: noon to 1 p.m, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Graveside service following at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.