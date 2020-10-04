Marie Margaret Sharp, 95, Northland Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

She was born Jan. 21, 1925, in St. Joseph, to Christopher and Margaret Van Dusen. She was raised by her stepfather, Wallace Ralls and mother, Margaret.

Marie was a graduate of Savannah High School and played clarinet in the band.

She married Theodore Clyde "Ted" Sharp on Nov. 9, 1947, in St. Joseph. Ted preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2012.

She was a homemaker, seamstress, loving mother and grandmother.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Glen Van Dusen.

Survivors include: daughter, Lindell Campbell (James); their children, Jamie Poteete and Jeff Campbell; son, Dennis Sharp (Bonnie); their children, Tia Shumaker and Jeremy Sharp; 11 great grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Judy O'Connor (Mike).

Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.