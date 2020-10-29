SAVANNAH, Mo. - Luster Sharp, Jr., 80, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 9, 1940, to Luster and Alma (Brown) Sharp, Sr. in Trenton, Missouri.

Luster married Mary Walker April 3, 1970; she survives of the home.

He was an over the road truck driver all his life, a retired Teamster from ABF Trucking.

Luster loved children and was a foster parent for many years. He had a great sense of humor. Luster was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and six brothers.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Mary; their children, Beth Owen (James), Adam Sharp (Tammy), Brian Sharp (Kate Luthin), Monique Sharp, Nicole Sample, Melissa Sharp, Bradley Sharp, Sophia Sharp; grandchildren, Sabrina, Matthew, Jenny, Jordan, Cheyanne, Jadyn, Gavin, Arianna, Kaileen, Delaney, Paisley, and Kallie Sharp, Jonathon and Dalton Weakly, Hayden and Kharma Farr, Kenzie Yuille, Ayden Owen, Skylar Whitt; siblings, Roberta Sawyer, Alice Wegenka; sisters-in-law, Judy Sharp, Linda Sharp, Marilyn Ward (Tom); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

"ROLL ON!"

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service and Inurnment 10 a.m. Saturday, Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhofffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.