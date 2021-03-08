Sharp, LeRoy F. 1933-2021 Lansing, Kan.

LANSING, Kan. - LeRoy F. Sharp, 87, of Lansing, formerly of Troy, Kansas, went home to Heaven Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.

LeRoy was born on Nov. 21, 1933, in Troy, to Kemper and Violet Irene (Edson) Sharp.

He worked as a telephone engineer for United Telephone, Council Grove and retired from Tri-County Telephone in 2005.

He attended the First Baptist Church in Troy.

LeRoy married Phyllis Snodgrass on May 29, 1955, in Troy. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Jerry and Lawrence Sharp; sisters, Betty Snodgrass, Carol Williams.

Additional survivors include: his children: Deborah Eidson (Dudley) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Douglas Sharp (Sue) of Tolono, Illinois, David Sharp (Lela) of Caldwell, Kansas, Deanne Bergman (Robert) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Dana Sharp (Brenda) of Ft. Morgan, Colorado; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; siblings: Melvin Sharp (Janice) and Ronnie Sharp (Gladys) both of Troy, Pat Weber of Holton, Kansas, Joyce Gray (Cary) of Liberty, Missouri.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, in Troy.

Visitation: family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, at the church.

Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Interment: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy.

Memorials: American Diabetes Association c/o Harman-Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.