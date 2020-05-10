Billy M. Sharp

1926 - 2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Billy "Bill" Max Sharp, 93, of Cameron, passed away April 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born July 26, 1926, in Hatfield, Missouri, to Clayton and Elsie (Payne) Sharp.

Bill married Phyllis Elaine Kies, April 9, 1950, in Bethany Missouri; she preceded him in death Jan. 31, 2005.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army and served in World War II, where he was stationed at the US Army Base, Manila Philippines.

He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion and the Elks Lodge, and a longtime member of the Cameron United Methodist Church.

A natural entrepreneur, Bill was involved in many business industries.

He owned and operated Implement dealerships, including: International Harvester and John Deere, Sharp's Chevrolet, Dodge, and Sharp's Ford, Lincoln, Mercury.

He was a franchisee with Hardee's, owning and operating 12 restaurants in Missouri. He owned and operated two Super 8 Motels, several convenience stores and "Mobil", BP's gas stations.

Among other business he owned and operated were: car washes, laundromats, Quik Lube, storage units and Sharp's Used Cars, all in Missouri.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family at their lake home, at the Lake of the Ozarks and he had a love for fancy cars, trucks, etc.

One of his favorite hobbies was flying with his wife, Phyllis, on their own plane.

Bill is preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Phyllis; two sons, Aaron and Phillip.

He is survived by: his daughter, Teri (Jim) Carroll, of Maysville, Missouri; grandson, Brennan (Angela) Carroll, Cameron; granddaughter, Lanelle Carroll (Tyler Whiteaker), Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Daxton, Krew and Taylen.

