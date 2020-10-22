DEARBORN, Mo. - Karen L. Shanks, 60, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Smithville, Missouri, to Henry and Betty (Thornton) Alliet.

Karen enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, and taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Zumburnenn; parents; and brother, David Alliet.

Survivors include husband of 35 years, Wayne Shanks; children, Justin Zumburnenn and Lindsey Smith (Chris); sisters, Linda and Donna; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

