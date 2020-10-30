KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Norma J. Shane, 91, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Fanning, Kansas, to Leonard and Fanny (Hammond) Cruse.

Norma married Kenneth Shane Oct. 20, 1951; he preceded her in death July 9, 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Arvin Lee Cruse, Rick Cruse, Barney Cruse, Louise Brewer, Berniece Shane, Louis Cruse, June Gaskins and Pricilla Kirby.

Survivors include: her children, Sandy Jeter, Kenneth B. Shane, Prentiss R. Shane; grandchildren, Archie Jeter, Kathy Poulin, Jacinda Cote (Ben), Savannah Martin, Curtis Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Gideon Keith Cote, Chelsea Mitchell, Caitlin Mitchell; brother, Virgil Cruse; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. Inurnment Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, and a Celebration of Life will be held next Spring.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.