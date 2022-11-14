WATHENA, Kan. - Marilee Shalz, 83, Wathena, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Marilee was born on July 14, 1939, in Wathena, to the late Oscar Lee and Freda (Wiegent) Madinger. She was a graduate of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kansas.
Marilee was united in marriage to Lester Shalz on Sept. 13, 1958. Together, they celebrated 64 years of marriage and raised their six children. Marilee was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Shalz began her career as a school teacher at St. Francis and St. James schools. In the mid 70's, she left and became a funeral director along with her husband, for Colonial Funeral Home. In 1987, they moved to Franklin, Nebraska, where they operated Hutchinson Funeral Home until retiring, in 2004. After her retirement, she returned to her love for children and teaching, working as a para and helping children to learn to read.
Marilee was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, as well as a P.E.O. in Bloomington, Nebraska and served on the library board. She loved to travel, and enjoyed camping and boating on the river with her family.
Mrs. Shalz is survived by: her husband, Lester, of the home in Wathena; six children: Michelle Vandevort (Ted), St. Joseph, Nick Shalz (Jan), Green Hills, Ohio, Mark Shalz, Kansas City, Missouri; Shana Barrera (A.J.) San Marcos, Texas and Tiffany Sindelar (Marc) Papillion, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karol Bembrick (Dennis) and Melinda Miller (Jim), all of Wathena; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Marilee was preceded in death by her son, Michael K. Shalz.
Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Private Family Interment: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coleman Campus Cupboard. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
