Shaffer, Karen 1944-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Karen Haggard Shaffer, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.She was born on March 27, 1944, to William M. and Adeline Josephine (Meers) Haggard, in St. Joseph. She graduated from Central High School in 1962 and later attended GARD Business School.She retired from Silgan Containers after 29 years, where she worked as a traffic controller and clerk.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine.Survivors include her sister, Barbara Dalrymple; and nieces, Jamie McMillion (Neil) and Kristie Thompson (Jeff).Graveside Service & inurnment 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
