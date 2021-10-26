Shadwell, Timothy E. 1972-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Timothy E. Shadwell, 49, Maysville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
He was born Feb. 26, 1972, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Pauline (Smith) Shadwell.
Survivors include sister, Tonya Rush and brother, Terry Shadwell.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
