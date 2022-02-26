Shackelford, Theresa 1948-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - There is a new bright star in the sky tonight! Theresa passed away Feb. 23, 2022, surrounded by her friends and family who loved her so much.
She was born June 27, 1948, to Carl and Juanita McLean. They preceded her in death along with her brother, John, and first husband, John Simon.
She attended Central High School and then moved to Kansas City where she met her best friend and the love of her life, Bob Shackelford. He survives at the home after 30 years of marriage.
She worked at Sears, Wards, and retired from City Bank.
She is survived by two sisters, Carlene Pape and Marcia Auxier, also two nephews; four nieces; and numerous great-grands, nieces and nephews. Also special friends Stephan and Carl of Kansas City.
She has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
