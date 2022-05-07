ELWOOD, Kan. - Jeffry Lynne Shackelford Sr., 80, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Jeff was born on May 31, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Harold P. and Josephine H. (Ezzell) Shackelford.
He graduated from Elwood High School in 1959 where he excelled in many sports. He was a member of the Elwood United Community Church. Jeff worked for Wonder Bread. He was a cake man who loved twinkies. He held other varies jobs until retiring from Herzog. Jeff was an avid golfer and loved hunting mushrooms.
Jeff married Patricia Pape in September of 1961 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Shackelford and Josephine Shackelford Bruce, Ron "Skip" Shackelford, Paul Shackelford Jr.
Additional survivors: children, Jeffry Jr. Shackelford (Megan), Steve Shackelford and Angie Lebron; numerous grandchildren; a plethora of great-grandchildren; and a handful of great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert E. Shackelford (Gracie); sister, Tegwin A. Foster (Larry); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after noon Monday.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials: Eleanor's Pantry or the Elwood United Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.