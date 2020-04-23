Seyller, Jo Anne 1934-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Jo Anne Seyller, 86, passed away April 21, 2020, at an Oregon care center.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1934, in Sycamore, Illinois.

In 1958, she married George Seyller, and they became parents of two sons.

George owned a truck body manufacturing company and Jo Anne worked as the company's office manager.

Preceding her in death were: her parents, Elias and Zelma (Storm) Siebens; husband, George; and brother, George Siebens.

Survivors include: her sons, Dennis (Sharon) Seyller, of Savannah, Missouri, and Karl (Pam) Seyller, of St. Joseph; brother, Richard Siebens, of Illinois; grandchildren: Ame, Robert "Bob" (JoAnna) and Eli Seyller; great-grandson, Matt Seyller, and a second great-grandbaby on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services: 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.