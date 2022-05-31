Sexton, Larry W. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. May 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry W. Sexton, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while vacationing in Colorado.He was born Sept. 27, 1951, in St. Joseph, to William and Christine (Hamm) Sexton.Larry married Susan Dianne Peugh on May 22, 1976. She survives of the home.He was a member of Word of Life Church and King Hill Christian Church.Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his time working as a realtor. He began with ERA1 McClain Realtors and retired from ReMax Realty.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by: his wife; sons: Nicholaus Sexton (Shannin), Jarrod Sexton and Seth X. Sexton; grandchildren: Benjamin, Tucker, Jackson, Arabella and Avery Sexton.Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery.The family has chosen not to schedule any services.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Word of Life Church or Friends of the Animal Shelter.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry W. Sexton Christianity Cemetery St. Joseph Memorial Contribution Life Church Susan Dianne Peugh × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 31, 2022 Late Notices, May 28, 2022 Late Notices, May 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashRiver Bluffs Trail Park opens to the publicMan flown to hospital with serious injuries after Friday crashRobidoux Resident Theatre announces 2022-23 seasonTurner revitalizing Mustangs baseball in debut season as ownerTwo hospitalized after crash on 11th StreetColumbia Public School employee killed in East Tennessee shootingServiceman from Pearl Harbor returned home 80 years laterInflation, it's what's for dinnerPools opening soon, parks department looking for seasonal staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.