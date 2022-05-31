Sexton, Larry W. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Larry W. Sexton, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, while vacationing in Colorado.

He was born Sept. 27, 1951, in St. Joseph, to William and Christine (Hamm) Sexton.

Larry married Susan Dianne Peugh on May 22, 1976. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Word of Life Church and King Hill Christian Church.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed his time working as a realtor. He began with ERA1 McClain Realtors and retired from ReMax Realty.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: his wife; sons: Nicholaus Sexton (Shannin), Jarrod Sexton and Seth X. Sexton; grandchildren: Benjamin, Tucker, Jackson, Arabella and Avery Sexton.

Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family has chosen not to schedule any services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Word of Life Church or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

