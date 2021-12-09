Vicky L. Seward, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born Dec. 27, 1953, in St. Joseph. She graduated from Central High School. She loved shopping, watching crime shows, Hallmark, spending time with her family and most of all her silky-huaha Tank.
Vicky was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Juanita Seward; sisters, Cindy Gibson, and Shirley Smithwick.
Survivors include sisters, Sandy Brown, Rosie Goldizen, Tura Homan, and Marie Simmons; brothers, Rick, Billy, and Lonnie Seward; her beloved sons, Greg, Jay, and Brian (Donita) Seward; grandchildren, Katelyn Meyer, Jacob (Airelle) Seward, Haleigh (Jesse) Harbord, Tyler and Tyson Seward; and her very loved great-grandchildren, Jesse, Kinslee, and Dawson.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday followed by a funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the services.
Memorials are requested to the Vicky Seward memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.