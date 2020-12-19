Herman Joseph Seufert, Jr. (Herman the German), 93, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

He was born May 20, 1927, to German immigrants, Herman and Rosina Seufert, Sr. Herman was proud of his heritage.

He worked on the railroad and was a jack of all trades.

Herman did maintenance work at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, where he was a long-time member. Herman also painted houses and had a home repair business.

He was a veteran of WWII, a longtime member of Knights of Columbus Council 571 and the American Legion.

Herman loved to cook and dance. Many people will remember him as the first one on the dance floor, wherever there was music.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wives, Mary Joann Schellhorn-Seufert and Judith Abels-Seufert; infant daughter, Mariella and daughter, Paula Schermerhorn.

Survivors include: his children, Steve (Melinda), Matthew, Sr. (Kathy), John (Kathy), Herman III, Veronica Saxena (Utkarsh), Nicholas (Kat), Noelle Hicks (Ben); 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1 p.m. Monday, Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary: 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.