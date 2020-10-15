Seuferling, Joseph 1925-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Joe's life was well lived and he was well loved! The Lord called him home with his family by his side on Oct. 10, 2020, at 95 years young. This hard working man of faith had a long lasting relationship with God that left a permanent mark etched into our hearts. He will be greatly missed by his family.

He was born in Bucyrus, Kansas, on Oct. 7, 1925, to Joseph and Margaret (Seck) Seuferling. Joe was a graduate of Bucyrus Rural High School class of 1943. From Aug, 15, 1944, to July 4, 1946, Joe served in the United States Infantry during WWII. Aug. 4, 1948, Joe married the love of his life Velma Stephens. Joe was a self-employed contract milk hauler for Mid-America Dairymen for 28 years. He was owner operator of Dairy Queen in Cameron and Bethany.

Family was the pivotal essence of Joe's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family.

Joe was proceeded in death by: his parents; his brother, William; and his sister, Florence.

Survived by: his wife, Velma, of 72 years; his six children, Joyce Seuferling, Gladstone, Missouri, Janice (John) O'Connor, Carol (Phil) Norris, Steve (Loretta) Seuferling, Rita (Rodney) Long, all of Cameron and Lisa (Brian) Caton, Mound City, Missouri. 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren blessed Joe's life.

As a pillar of the community he loved, Joe was actively involved in many organizations including: St. Munchin Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree Past Faithful Navigator, Past Grand Knight, Former District Deputy), Knights of Malta, Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars American Legion, Charter member of Cameron Elk's Lodge, President of Cameron Development Center, Board of Directors First Cameron State Bank, Cameron R-1 School Board, President of KC Dairy Queen Owners and Operators Association, Advisory Council for International Dairy Queen. Joe was honored as Grand Marshal of Cameron St. Patrick's Day Parade and named Volunteer of the Year by the Cameron Betterment Committee.

Due to the current pandemic, services are private. Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, and Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Both services can be streamed live on the St. Munchin Church Facebook page. Family and friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A public celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the following: Cameron Development Center, St. Munchin Catholic Church, or Veteran's Assistance League.

Although we are heartbroken we will celebrate his life and find comfort he is in heaven watching over us. Please join Joe's family in remaining vigilant in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.