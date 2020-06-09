Septon, Mike 1940-2020

Mike Septon, 79, passed away on June 7,2020, in St. Joseph. Mike was born in Far Rockaway, New York, on July 11, 1940.

He received his BSBA and MBA degrees from the University of Denver. In 1967, he married Verna Nelson in Lignite, North Dakota; she preceded him in death in 1989.

For 19 years, Mike taught marketing at 3 different universities. He was a child support enforcement investigator for 11 years, and spent five years in sales and sales management.

Mike was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1991 and was proud of the number of people he helped on their journey to sobriety.

Mike adored animals; playing duplicate bridge with his favorite partner Teresa Sherman; and traveling. His travels took him to all 50 states and a number of foreign countries.

Mike will be cremated under the direction of Bullock Family Chapel. It is requested that any memorials be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.