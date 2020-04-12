Bea G. Sells, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born July 25, 1941 in St. Joseph.
Bea married Eldon C. Sells March 29, 1958; he survives of the home.
She was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church and AAA.
Bea enjoyed Facebook, puzzles, word cross puzzles, reading and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by: her daughters, Gail Sells and Diana King; parents, Virgil and Martha (Ferrier) Kerns; brother, Johnnie Kerns; sister, Sherry Walker.
Additional survivors include: daughter, Cheryl Sells Washington (Steven); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Allen Kerns; sisters: Kandy Davis, Virginia Davis, Terry Ebling, Peggy Duncan.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends May Call 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to: the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.