Bea G. Sells, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born July 25, 1941 in St. Joseph.

Bea married Eldon C. Sells March 29, 1958; he survives of the home.

She was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church and AAA.

Bea enjoyed Facebook, puzzles, word cross puzzles, reading and loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by: her daughters, Gail Sells and Diana King; parents, Virgil and Martha (Ferrier) Kerns; brother, Johnnie Kerns; sister, Sherry Walker.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Cheryl Sells Washington (Steven); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Allen Kerns; sisters: Kandy Davis, Virginia Davis, Terry Ebling, Peggy Duncan.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends May Call 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to: the American Cancer Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.