Selecman, Ronald 1949-2021 Sedalia, Mo.

SEDALIA, Mo. - Ronald Selecman, 71, of Sedalia passed away Sept. 1, 2021, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline, Missouri.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1949, in St. Joseph, the son of Kenneth D. Selecman Sr. and Leta Maxine (Cobb) Selecman, who preceded him in death.
On July 31, 1981, in Rushville, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Laronda J. (Tittsworth) Selecman, who preceded him in death.
In 1968, Ronald graduated from Lafayette High School, where he wrestled Varsity. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Vietnam Conflict (1971-1972).
After completing his service, he went to auto body repair trade-school and joined the workforce. In his later years, he enjoyed riding his many motorcycles.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved all of his four-legged friends over the years.
Ronald is survived by : one daughter, Stephanie Files, DDS (Jeffery) of St. Joseph; two sons, Kenneth Ptomey (Misty) of Smithton, Missouri and Bradley Ptomey (Karry) of Sedalia; nine grandchildren: Derek (Audra), Destiny (Mark), Skyler (Zaida), Preston (Melissa), Laronda (Blake), Tanner, Jonathon, Brenden and Nathan; 10 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; three siblings: Kenneth Selecman Jr. (Debbie), Dennis Selecman (Nancy) and Michael Selecman (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by: one nephew, Matthew; one great-nephew, Skyler; and two beloved four-legged friends, Lacy and Elmo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lake Creek United Methodist Church 33074 Lake Creek Road, Smithton, MO 65350.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Lake Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason Veale officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
