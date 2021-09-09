Seitz, Jeffrey D. 1976-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 4, 2021. Jeff was born Oct. 15, 1976 in Cameron.
Jeff was a 1995 graduate of Cameron High school. He was employed as a contractor/supervisor for Evergy Power Plant Iatan in Weston, Missouri.
Jeff is survived by: daughters, Brittany Seitz, Cameron, Lexi Seitz and Dani Seitz, both of Lathrop, Missouri; son, Jordan Bennett, St. Joseph; parents, Tom and Annette Young, Cameron; step-brother, Brenton Young, Lees Summit, Missouri; stepsister, Erin Thomas, Kearney, Missouri; companion/dog, Sassi, and his loving support team of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Friday Sept. 10, 2021, at Venue 310, 310 N. Main Street, Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a picture, memory or song on Friday.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.