Douglas James Seiter, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021.
He was born Feb. 5, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Edwin and Della Seiter.
Doug married Lori Christine Dixon Sept. 19, 1981. She survives of the home.
Doug was a deacon of Patee Park Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and raised his family in a Christian home. Doug took pride in the work he did and was a very smart and witty man. His wife was the light of his life and his best friend for 39 amazing years.
He was an avid Royals and Chiefs fan. He also enjoyed visiting with his longtime friends. Doug loved his children and was very proud of all that they had accomplished. He was very involved with his grandchildren and loved them dearly. Doug will forever be missed by many although comforting knowing that Doug is with our Heavenly Father.
A special thanks to Mosaic Life Care COVID-19 team and Dr. Sheth, they all did an amazing job.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charley "Pee Wee", Richard "Red'" and Faye.
Additional survivors include daughter, Laci Walker; son, Luke Seiter (Michelle); grandchildren, Cali Seiter, Tye Hammond, Kennedi Seiter, Colt Seiter and Rubi Walker; siblings, Louie Seiter, JR Seiter; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will not be a service at this time for the safety of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Patee Park Baptist Church, Patee Park Food Pantry & Noyes Home for Children.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.