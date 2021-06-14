Denise Lynn (Goodman) Seiter, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Denise was born on June 30, 1962, in Detroit, Michigan, to William and Charlotte (Cochran) Goodman.

She worked for American Family Insurance, in St. Joseph.

Denise married Rick Seiter on Dec. 1, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Goodman of Mount Washington, Kentucky.

Additional survivors include: her children: daughter, Taylor Suarez (Erich) of Ramona, California, son, Kevin Darnall (Heaven) of Union Star, Missouri, daughter, Spencer Seiter of St. Joseph; six grandchildren: Brady, Kade, Willow, Allison, Ellie and Bailey; two brothers: John Goodman of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Dave Goodman of Mount Washington.

Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend, to those that ever met her.

She was raised in the Warren, Michigan area and graduated High School from Warren.

Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: the family will receive friends from Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1 hour prior to service time on Tuesday.

Memorials: family suggests memorials in Denise memory to the Noyes Home, c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090.

