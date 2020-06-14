Seipel, Maryle B. 1927-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Maryle Barbara Seipel, 92, passed away June 12, 2020 at her home in Maryville.

She was born to John F. Mannschreck and Opal (Foster) Mannschreck Aug. 31, 1927.

A graduate of Maryville High School, Class of 1945, she was a homemaker, a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, several Guilds and a Red Cross Volunteer.

Maryle and Hubert Seipel were united in marriage Feb. 14, 1947, at St. Patrick's Church, Maryville.

They are the parents of six children: Sandra (Dave) Rasmussen, David (Rebecca) Seipel, Nanette (Randy) Calhoun, Sally (Larry) Sullentrup, Doug (Diana) Seipel; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Maryle in death were: her parents; son, John M. Seipel; and one brother, John W. Mannschreck.

A Parish Rosary will be held 6 p.m. Monday, at St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, with visitation following.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, also St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Burial will follow the services, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville.

All are welcome but due to COVID-19, social distancing protocol will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to: St. Gregory's School.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.