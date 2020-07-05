MARYVILLE, Mo. - Billie Jo Seipel, 60, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Billie was born on Sept. 16, 1959, in Maryville, to Paul E. and Virginia M. (Muller) Seipel.

She attended High School in Maryville, was a CNA and had worked for Maryville Living Center.

She enjoyed being involved in Foster Animal Care.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Virginia Seipel; brother, Robert P. Seipel; nephew, Steven Seipel; sister-in-law, Connie Seipel; and brother-in-law, Kenny Wallace.

She is survived by: her companion of 30 years, "Bo" Scott and his daughter, Shawna (T.J.) Hendren both of Maryville; three grandchildren: Kyawna, Taveon and Emalyn; her father, Paul E. Seipel, Maryville; three sisters: Judy (Gary) Tibbetts, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Betty (Andy) Wilmes, Collinsville, Oklahoma, Kathy Wallace, Maryville; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved yorkie, "UNO".

Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Price Funeral Home in Maryville.

Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont, Missouri.

Friends may pay their respects from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.