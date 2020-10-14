Robert E. "Bob" Seever, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born Nov. 24, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Marion and Francis (Daily) Seever.

Bob was a kind, loving person who enjoyed painting, ceramics, and gardening. He was a busy man who was a hardworking, loving father, grandfather and brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Seever.

Survivors include: daughter, Christa Davis (John); two grandchildren; sister, Anita Radmer; brothers, Rick Seever (Cathy), Randy Seever (Cathy); many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, with Parish Rosary to follow, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

