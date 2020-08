Claude R. Seek, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He was born Oct. 7, 1933, to Willis and Esther (Marshall) Seek.

The family welcomes you to share pictures and memories on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hyde Park picnic area near the playground. Desserts and refreshments will be provided. Please bring an extra chair and stories to share.

Our family greatly appreciates all of the love and support during this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.