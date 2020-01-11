Kevin L. Seckel
DEARBORN, Mo. - Kevin Lewis Seckel, 54, Dearborn, passed away Jan. 8, 2020.
Survived by: wife, Kelly Seckel; daughters, Alexa Hayner (Jimmy) and Kelsey Seckel; granddaughters, Leighanna and Olivia; sisters, Shelly Duncan (Ron) and Deana Anderson (Lawrence); mother-in-law, Debbie Blount; sister-in-law, Becky Sapp (Dustin).
Celebration of life visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Dearborn Community Center.
Family burial will be held later, at Camden Point Cemetery.
Donations in her memory to funeral home.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.