DEARBORN, Mo. - Kevin Lewis Seckel, 54, Dearborn, passed away Jan. 8, 2020.

Survived by: wife, Kelly Seckel; daughters, Alexa Hayner (Jimmy) and Kelsey Seckel; granddaughters, Leighanna and Olivia; sisters, Shelly Duncan (Ron) and Deana Anderson (Lawrence); mother-in-law, Debbie Blount; sister-in-law, Becky Sapp (Dustin).

Celebration of life visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Dearborn Community Center.

Family burial will be held later, at Camden Point Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.