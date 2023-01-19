Seckel, Herman Dearborn, Mo. Jan 19, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Herman SeckelDEARBORN, Mo. - Herman Seckel, 89, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, Jan. 18, 2023.Herman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lewis, Leonard, Fuzz, Harvey and Lum Seckel; an infant brother; and brother-in-law, Ernie Clayton.He is survived by his sisters, Emma Jean Clayton, Shirley Kier and husband Dean, and Rose Downing and husband David; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, all at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, Missouri.Burial: Dearborn Cemetery, Dearborn. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Herman Seckel, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Herman Dearborn Ernie Clayton Herman Seckel Emma Jean Clayton Shirley Kier Missouri Harvey × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 19, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 18, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 17, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesThrift World set to open location in St. JosephTrauma and its fallout still linger for womanSheriff's office concerned about a new drug that could make its way to areaBest Buy set to close at North ShoppesSon charged in Thursday shootingPolice investigating suspicious deathJudge gives woman accused of killing Mizzou student second chance to appear in courtMan sentenced to 23 years in teen's murderMan in critical condition after being shotFire rages through house on 19th Street
