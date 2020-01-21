Sears, Charles W. "Bill" 1933-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Charles William "Bill" Sears, 86, of Maryville, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Mosaic Health Care, Maryville.

Bill was born in Maryville, on April 16, 1933. His parents were Dr. Kirtley and Ann Vivian (Buhler) Sears.

They preceded him in death.

He was also preceded by: his sister, Vivian Ann Kieser; and his two brothers, Buhler and Dick Sears.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1951. Then proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a brick mason his entire life, and owned and operated Sears Masonry, Maryville. Bill's job had taken him all-over the US, and he had lived and worked in different areas, but Maryville was always home.

He had his private pilots license and once landed his plane during an engine failure on the highway near Mount Alverno, east of Maryville.

He was never without his cigar and only lit it when he was mad.

He taught many to lay brick, and blocks and was once described as a legend. He also always had a story.

Later he liked working with wood and had made many US burial flag boxes for the Legion and VFW.

Bill was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the VFW, Maryville.

He married the mother of his children, Beverly Karol Buetzer, then later divorced.

She passed away in 1993.

His survivors include: his children: Sandra (Eric) Degase, Trimble, Missouri, Steve (Peggy) Sears, Maryville, and Rob Sears, Maryville; his sister, Shirley (John) Zech, Maryville; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Cremation will follow the service.

The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

Military rites will be conducted at the end of services Friday, on the funeral home grounds.

Memorials are suggested to the VFW, Maryville.

