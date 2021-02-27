Searcy, John P. 1950-2021 Las Vegas, Nev.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - John Patrick (Pat) Searcy, 70, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pat was born to Harold and Beverly (Farris) Searcy in St. Joseph on Dec. 23, 1950.

He grew up in Dearborn, Missouri, and graduated from North Platte High School in 1968. He attended William Jewel College. He was interested in music his whole life, starting with his band, The 25th Hour, succeeded by Liberty Arsenal and finally Arsenal. After the band, he managed Music Village stores in Columbia, Missouri, and Manhattan, Kansas. In his later years he sold exotic cars in Las Vegas. Pat enjoyed playing golf, watching the Kansas City Chiefs and spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him for his goofy, endearing sense of humor, gift for lightening the mood, thoughtfulness and warmth.

Pat married Cheryl (Hunt) Searcy on June 12, 1971. They later divorced. Pat is survived by father Harold, brother Terry (Linda), sister Jody, ex-wife Cheryl, children Jennifer (Chris) Blankenship, Jason Searcy and Ashley (Jeremy) Searcy, grandchildren Grace, Audrey, Hendrix, Edison and companion Linda Keltner, numerous nieces and nephews, aunt, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Dearborn at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.