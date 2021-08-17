Searcy, John P. 1950-2021 Las Vegas, Nev.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - John Patrick "Pat" Searcy, 70, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pat was born to Harold and Beverly (Farris) Searcy in St. Joseph on Dec. 23, 1950.
Pat grew up in Dearborn, Missouri, and was a lifelong member of the Dearborn Christian Church. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1968 and attended William Jewel College. He was interested in music his entire life, starting with his band, The 25th Hour, succeeded by Liberty Arsenal and finally Arsenal. After the band, he managed Music Village stores in Columbia, Missouri, and Manhattan, Kansas. In his later years he led sales and marketing teams for limo and exotic automobile dealers in Las Vegas. Pat loved music, playing golf, watching the Kansas City Chiefs and spending time with his grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him for his endearing sense of humor, gift for lightening the mood, thoughtfulness and warmth.
Pat married Cheryl (Hunt) Searcy on June 12, 1971. They later divorced.
Pat is survived by father, Harold; brother, Terry (Linda); sister, Jody; ex-wife, Cheryl; children, Jennifer (Chris) Blankenship, Jason Searcy and Ashley (Jeremy) Searcy; grandchildren, Grace, Audrey, Hendrix, Edison and companion Linda Keltner; numerous nieces and nephews, aunt, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Dearborn Christian Church on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. with memorial service following at 11 a.m. The family asks that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, the church is accepting donations. Dearborn Christian Church, PO Box 13, Dearborn, MO 64439. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
