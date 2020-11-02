Searcy, Donna L. 1941-2020

Donna L. Searcy, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 30, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 14, 1941, to Virgil Van Buren and Martha Elizabeth (Roberts) Hawkins in St. Joseph, where she grew up and graduated from Benton High School.

Donna loved her cats and being with friends and family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Virgil and Martha Hawkins; brothers: Billy Hawkins, Cecil Hawkins and Marvin Hawkins; and sister, Erma Bennett.

Donna is survived by: significant other, Mike Wolfe; three children: Tim Cox and wife, Barbara, Jayne Ezzell, Paul and Scott Cox and wife, Sherry; grandchildren: Erin (Doug) Hamelwright, Holly Ezzell, Sarah (Daniel) Horton, David (Andee) Stagner, Kelly (Jay Jones) Stagner, Megan (Tim Christopher) Stagner and Jason Halamar; great-grandchildren: Edyn, Trinton, Stanley, Holden, Benjamin, Matthew, Ridge, William, J'Meric, Nevaeh, and Nahlya; great-great-grandson, Jaxx; sister, Vernell "Sam" Pierson; several nieces, nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.