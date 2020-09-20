John E. Seals, 93 of St. Joseph, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, peacefully in his home.

John was born on Sept. 2, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Levi and Mary Mae (McCush) Seals.

He married the love of his life, Louise E. (Staples) Seals, on June 9, 1951, in St. Joseph and had three sons.

He served his country honorably in World War II, as a 1st Class Seaman and later as a 1st Class Airman, in the United States Navy.

John owned and operated Seals Accounting and J & J Texaco, and was a member of the VFW and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Preceded by: his parents; wife, Louise; and siblings: Marie Greenhall, Delores Fields, Richard Seals, Phyllis Blanton, Rose Hughes, Donnie Seals and infant brother, Harold Seals.

Surviving are: his sons: John Stephen (Nancy) Seals, Sr., Dennis Seals and Brian (Leslie) Seals; grandchildren: Kristin Zuvich, John Seals, Jr., Jessica Shea, Jacqueline Seals, Brandi Hoover, Brian Seals, Jr. and Brett Seals; and great-grandchildren: Cameran, Tony, Audrey, Donna, Levi, Evan, Ben, Abigail and Brian.

Cremation: under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Graveside Services with Full Military Honors: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Freudenthal Hospice.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.