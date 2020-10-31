Dennis Seals, 66, of St. Joseph, died Oct. 27, 2020. Dennis was born Nov. 20, 1953, in St. Joseph, to John and Louise (Staples) Seals.

He had worked at Mead for several years.

Survivors include his daughters, Jessica Shea (Kenton), Jacqueline Seals (Rob Carbin); three grandchildren, Donna, Levi, and Effie; two brothers, Brian Seals (Leslie) John Stephen Seals (Nancy); other relatives and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Seals has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.