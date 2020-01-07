Seabolt, Curtis L. 1987-2019

MASON CITY, Iowa - Curtis Lynn Seabolt, 32, of Mason City, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Dec. 31, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital, with his fiance; and parents by his side.

Curtis was born Aug. 1, 1987, in Cameron, to Ronald Edward Seabolt and Donna Seabolt.

He is survived by: his parents; fiance;, Morgan Burk; and children, Brynlee and Jayden; brothers, Ron (Heather), Scott and Patrick (Erin) Seabolt; nieces and nephews: Zoe, Zac, Zane, Zuriel, Teri, Peter and Rose; grandparents: Thelma Gail Burris, and Doris and Bill Muders; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and countless friends.

Curtis grew up in Cameron, graduating from Cameron High School in 2006, and attended Northwest Missouri State University, where he for five years was mascot, Bobby Bearcat.

He received a degree in agriculture and a master's in education in 2012.

Curtis taught agriculture in Macon, Missouri, and then began working for Omnium, moving up to production supervisor.

Family and friends were his world. Curtis loved life, and adventure and enjoyed music, agriculture, golf and Bearcats; he was active with the NWMSU Alumni Association, and his church, Rhythm Church, where he would play bass guitar.

Celebration of Curtis's life will be held in Mason City, at Rhythm Church, on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Visitation at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m.

There will also be a Celebration of Curtis's life at Fellowship Worship Center, in Cameron, on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Visitation at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m.

Memorials can be made to: Fellowship Worship Center, PO Box 541, Cameron, MO 64429. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.