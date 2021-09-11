Scroggins, Leanard L. 1940-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Leonard LaVerne Scroggins was born on Aug. 21, 1940 in Forbes, Missouri to Leonard and Berneta (Barrett) Scroggins.
Following his high school graduation LaVerne worked as a house painter.
He married Caroline Markt, and they later divorced.
LaVerne passed away on Sept. 7, 2021 at the Oregon Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by brothers, Larry, Francis, and Vick Scroggins, and companion Donna Weyer.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Paula and David Fuller of Forest City, Missouri; son, Jeffrey Scroggins (Chelsea Owens) of Troy, Kansas; brother, David (Judy) Scroggins of Forbes; sister-in-law, Ronna Beth Scroggins of Oregon; grandchildren, Kutler Scroggins, Quentin Schultz, and Bryon (Alisha) Fuller; great grandson, Everett Fuller; Donna Weyer's children, Tom, Floyd, Terry, and Sherry Weyer, all of St. Joseph; and companion Patricia Lake of St. Joseph; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Wednesday, 6 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
